Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its position in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Acacia Research were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,203,000 after purchasing an additional 495,595 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,282,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 47,590 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 795,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 91,088 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the 1st quarter worth $3,896,000. Finally, Skye Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the 1st quarter worth $3,445,000. Institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Acacia Research from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACTG opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. Acacia Research Co. has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $9.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.91.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 201.72%. The business had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Marc W. Booth sold 4,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $26,157.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,104.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Jay Rosenstein sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $52,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,900 shares in the company, valued at $423,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,082 shares of company stock worth $115,098 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, intends to acquire undervalued businesses primarily in technology, life sciences, industrial, and financial services segments in the United States. The company also invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets, as well as engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies.

