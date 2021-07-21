ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Given “Outperform” Rating at SVB Leerink

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $24.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.85. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $57.46.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $106.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.91 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. Equities analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,699.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $159,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995 over the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 148,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $15,125,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

