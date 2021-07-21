Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Sells $23,514.12 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Jyoti Palaniappan sold 651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $23,514.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jyoti Palaniappan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

On Tuesday, May 18th, Jyoti Palaniappan sold 651 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $22,785.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.64. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. Analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

ADPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.