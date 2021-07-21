Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Adler Group S.A. (ETR:ADJ) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €21.98 ($25.86) and last traded at €21.60 ($25.41). Approximately 172,405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 203% from the average daily volume of 56,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at €21.50 ($25.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €24.27.

About Adler Group (ETR:ADJ)

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

