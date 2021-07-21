Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Boosted by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,523 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 38.7% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,409 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 11.4% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Adobe by 7.1% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 19.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 61.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, CRO Abhay Parasnis sold 12,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $270,393.50. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,889 shares of company stock worth $13,133,658 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

Shares of ADBE opened at $608.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $289.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $612.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $546.01.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.