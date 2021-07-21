Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) by 328.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,248 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.38% of Advantage Solutions worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADV. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $128,530,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $92,363,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $85,605,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $27,432,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Advantage Solutions by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,042,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,126,000 after purchasing an additional 353,833 shares in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Advantage Solutions stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.56.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $791.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.02 million. Equities analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advantage Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Advantage Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Advantage Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

