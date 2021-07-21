AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AerCap by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AER shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Shares of AER stock traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,891. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $63.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -19.28, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.41.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.61. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

