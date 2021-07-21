AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) CEO Sells $211,548.00 in Stock

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) CEO Howard W. Robin sold 11,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $211,548.00.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $123.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.26. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $61.60 and a 1 year high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in AGCO by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,094,000 after purchasing an additional 76,158 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth about $1,282,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in AGCO by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 18,166 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in AGCO by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AGCO from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $153.96 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

