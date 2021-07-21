AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stake Lessened by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 34.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,886 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 43.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,289,000 after buying an additional 222,443 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 279,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 51,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 456,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 237,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 239.30% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

AGNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.14.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

