Aion Reaches Market Capitalization of $51.90 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $51.90 million and approximately $5.38 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,058.79 or 1.00057238 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00032208 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $374.33 or 0.01168308 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.12 or 0.00346820 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.33 or 0.00428601 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006037 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004210 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00050490 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 493,637,673 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

