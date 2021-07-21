Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Akzo Nobel currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.
Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Akzo Nobel
Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.
