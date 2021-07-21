Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Alamos Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “NA” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$287.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$274.40 million.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.82.

TSE:AGI opened at C$9.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.28. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of C$8.89 and a 12-month high of C$15.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

