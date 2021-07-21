Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $787.08 Million

Analysts expect that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will post $787.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $751.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $823.00 million. Albemarle reported sales of $764.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year sales of $3.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.64.

Shares of ALB stock traded up $2.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.22. 1,825,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,414,821. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $79.06 and a 1 year high of $198.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $221,693.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,438.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,440. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,825,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,289,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,449 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,060,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,429 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,627,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $676,092,000 after acquiring an additional 431,127 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Albemarle by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,480,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $362,387,000 after acquiring an additional 18,504 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $343,740,000 after acquiring an additional 766,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

