Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.64 and last traded at $31.75. 2,187 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,101,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.54.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. lifted their price objective on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

Get Alector alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. Alector had a negative net margin of 1,122.03% and a negative return on equity of 69.73%. The business had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Paul sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $75,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 276,619 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,206.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $32,767.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 126,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,210.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 244,368 shares of company stock valued at $7,207,984. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Alector by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Alector by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Alector by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Alector by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alector by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.