Alerus Financial (ALRS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $62.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.12 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%. On average, analysts expect Alerus Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $496.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.82. Alerus Financial has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $34.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

