Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.
Several equities research analysts have commented on ALFVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.
Shares of ALFVY opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.14. Alfa Laval AB has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $38.69.
About Alfa Laval AB (publ)
Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.
