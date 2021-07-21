Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.A) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$49.59. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at C$49.36, with a volume of 14,294 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.87 billion and a PE ratio of 16.16.

In other news, Senior Officer Deborah Hall Lefevre purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$49.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$595,210.18. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$595,210.18. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Rabinowicz sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.45, for a total value of C$135,844.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$558,109.87.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

