Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 187,200 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the June 15th total of 254,300 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALIM. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Alimera Sciences from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Alimera Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALIM opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.82. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.50.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $11.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alimera Sciences by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alimera Sciences by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alimera Sciences by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

