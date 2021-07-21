Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

ABTX opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.09. Allegiance Bancshares has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $43.34.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.37 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 23.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter worth $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 209.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. 49.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

