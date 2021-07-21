Allegion (ALLE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Allegion to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Allegion to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ALLE opened at $141.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Allegion has a 12 month low of $94.01 and a 12 month high of $144.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.19.

ALLE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $264,473.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,573.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $395,978.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,405 shares in the company, valued at $20,405,928.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,128 shares of company stock worth $4,758,406. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

