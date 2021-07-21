AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $51.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on AllianceBernstein from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.71.

AB opened at $45.09 on Monday. AllianceBernstein has a 12 month low of $26.33 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.13.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $819.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 7.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AB. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 387.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

