Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Sunday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$140.84 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.142 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.