Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target Raised to C$51.00 at Scotiabank

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

APYRF has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.50 to C$49.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.73.

APYRF opened at $35.76 on Tuesday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $38.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.65.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

