Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.88 EPS

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE ALLY traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.69. 127,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,169,082. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $19.86 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALLY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.59.

In other Ally Financial news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,101 shares in the company, valued at $5,105,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $151,771.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,478.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,584 shares of company stock worth $1,580,122 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.