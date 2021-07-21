Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.88 EPS

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

NYSE ALLY traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.69. The company had a trading volume of 127,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,082. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.21. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $19.86 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.59.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 665,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,924,654.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,121,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,584 shares of company stock worth $1,580,122 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

