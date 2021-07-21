Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.85

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.85 and last traded at $18.85, with a volume of 404 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.17.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TKNO. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.