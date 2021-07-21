Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $2,950.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,520.50.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,524.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,416.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,586.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 89.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Alphabet by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after acquiring an additional 427,842 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 350,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.