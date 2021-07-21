Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Stock Holdings Cut by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 632,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,608 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 0.08% of Alpine Income Property Trust worth $10,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 22,564 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 144,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 45,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 85,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 15,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,847. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.73. The company has a market cap of $238.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.99. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 0.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 81.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PINE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research set a $19.25 target price on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Saturday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alpine Income Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

Alpine Income Property Trust Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

