AltaGas Ltd. (ALA) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 23rd

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

ALA stock opened at C$26.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.31. AltaGas has a 52 week low of C$15.53 and a 52 week high of C$26.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$25.21.

Get AltaGas alerts:

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.80 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on AltaGas to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.20.

In related news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total value of C$26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,172,600.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.