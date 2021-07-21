AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of AltaGas stock opened at C$26.02 on Wednesday. AltaGas has a 52 week low of C$15.53 and a 52 week high of C$26.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.80 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that AltaGas will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total value of C$26,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,172,600.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALA. TD Securities lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$24.50 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.20.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

