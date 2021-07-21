Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altimmune, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutics company. It focused on the development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of disease. The company’s proprietary platform technologies consist of RespirVec and Densigen. Altimmune Inc., formerly known as Pharmathene Inc., is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

Get Altimmune alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Shares of ALT opened at $9.40 on Monday. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $33.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 881.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.95%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALT. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,465,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter valued at about $15,635,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 46.4% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,758,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,978,000 after purchasing an additional 874,067 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Altimmune during the first quarter worth about $7,574,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Altimmune by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 992,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 495,943 shares during the period. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altimmune (ALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.