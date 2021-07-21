Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE:ACH traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. Aluminum Co. of China has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.09 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.27.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aluminum Co. of China will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 297.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

