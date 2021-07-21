ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) CEO Sells $911,319.00 in Stock

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $911,319.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jaume Pons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

On Monday, June 21st, Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $978,453.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $930,357.00.

ALX Oncology stock opened at $56.31 on Wednesday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $117.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.16.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALXO. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.71.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.