ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Gap Up to $52.51

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $52.51, but opened at $53.69. ALX Oncology shares last traded at $53.69, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALXO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group started coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ALX Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.71.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ALX Oncology news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $449,720.56. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $911,319.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,261 shares of company stock worth $4,133,168 over the last 90 days. 58.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 151.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 35,845 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in ALX Oncology by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ALX Oncology by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.