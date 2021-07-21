Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Grows Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 4,261.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293,126 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $12,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846,189 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881,210 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,980,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 9,982.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,363,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 19,216.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,683,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,486 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CARR opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $50.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.52.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

CARR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

