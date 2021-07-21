Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $8.91 Million Stock Holdings in Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 900,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 2.83% of Kismet Acquisition One worth $8,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KSMT. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition One during the 4th quarter valued at $18,987,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in Kismet Acquisition One by 851.9% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,903,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,745 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition One during the 4th quarter valued at $15,858,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition One during the 1st quarter valued at $15,306,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition One during the 1st quarter valued at $6,680,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kismet Acquisition One stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89. Kismet Acquisition One Corp has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $10.97.

Kismet Acquisition One Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, or engaging in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

