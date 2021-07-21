Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $10.28 Million in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,474 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $10,282,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.08% of Signature Bank as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBNY. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.31.

Shares of SBNY opened at $235.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $263.99.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.49%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

