Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases New Shares in Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,920,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 5.59% of Omega Alpha SPAC at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OMEG opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88. Omega Alpha SPAC has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Omega Alpha SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

