Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 615,363 Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 631,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 615,363 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. Lion Point Capital LP grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 3,618,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,143,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 25,823 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,309,000 after purchasing an additional 72,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRNS. Zacks Investment Research cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.11.

Shares of MRNS opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.37. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $20.04.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

