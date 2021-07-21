Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 169,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,340,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coupang alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPNG shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. CLSA initiated coverage on Coupang in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

NYSE CPNG opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.53.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.