American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.760-$-1.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-2.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.48 billion-$7.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.14 billion.

AAL opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.36. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.83.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.65) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -8.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup raised American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.71.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

