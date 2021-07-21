American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Short Interest Down 25.0% in June

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMBZ opened at $38.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.33. American Business Bank has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $42.50.

Get American Business Bank alerts:

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.02 million during the quarter.

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for American Business Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Business Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.