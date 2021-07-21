American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Raises Dividend to $2.00 Per Share

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) announced a special dividend on Thursday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, August 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50.

American Financial Group has raised its dividend by 43.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. American Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 26.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American Financial Group to earn $8.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

NYSE AFG opened at $127.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.80. American Financial Group has a 1 year low of $58.86 and a 1 year high of $141.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.95.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Financial Group news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 86,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total value of $11,207,656.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,459,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,914,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 209,134 shares of company stock worth $27,184,645. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

