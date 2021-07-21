American Resources’ (AREC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Resources from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

AREC opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of -0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67. American Resources has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $8.02.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. Equities analysts expect that American Resources will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in American Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Resources in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Resources in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of American Resources in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Resources by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 18,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company offers metallurgical coal and coal used in pulverized coal injection that are essential building blocks in the steel manufacturing process. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

