Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 444,854 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,504,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444,854 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.49% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $40,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Shares of PCY opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.57.

