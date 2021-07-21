Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys New Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,185,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,095,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Calix by 185.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,345,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,362 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Calix in the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Calix by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 33,876 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Calix in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Calix by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CALX shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Calix in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Calix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.14.

In other Calix news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $12,872,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael Weening sold 291,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $14,287,469.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 575,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,572,750 over the last 90 days. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.61. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.56. Calix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $49.99.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. Calix had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.46 million. Calix’s revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

