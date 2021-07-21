Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $38.80 Million Stock Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 559,257 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,261 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $38,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in BHP Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 230,420 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in BHP Group by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 295,526 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,506,000 after acquiring an additional 206,140 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 34,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,408,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,717,000 after acquiring an additional 605,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,290,000.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group stock opened at $73.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $82.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.22.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,140.50.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.