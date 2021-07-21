Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $39.72 Million Stock Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,271 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $39,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Beyond Meat by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Beyond Meat by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Beyond Meat stock opened at $130.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a current ratio of 18.12. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.86 and a 12-month high of $221.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.70.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total transaction of $731,281.23. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $269,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,444.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,525 shares of company stock worth $15,538,244. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.89.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.