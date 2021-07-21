Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $42.52 Million Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,693 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $42,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,474,000 after purchasing an additional 404,131 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,374,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,153,000 after acquiring an additional 255,051 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 10.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,930,000 after acquiring an additional 112,891 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 2.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,217,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,306,000 after acquiring an additional 29,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 46.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,233,000 after acquiring an additional 363,951 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Freshpet news, VP Ivan Garcia sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.12, for a total value of $205,344.00. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total value of $367,887.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,878,196.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,439,782 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.56.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $156.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.36. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.53 and a 12 month high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

