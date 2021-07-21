Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 197,447 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 92.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,703 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,447 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $37,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after acquiring an additional 22,716 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $91.91 on Wednesday. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $120.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.69.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $594,935.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,197.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $709,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,975 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

MTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.